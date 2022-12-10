Ram Charan’s Film Dhruva Completed 6 Years, Actor Said This By Sharing A Photo

Actor Ram Charan, who was seen in the film RRR, has congratulated the fans by sharing a post on the completion of 6 years of his film Dhruva. Dhruva was directed by Surender Reddy and this movie came in 2016. Ram Charan played the role of a police officer in this film. It was a crime thriller film.

Sharing the pictures, Ram Charan wrote, ‘Dhruva.’ Along with this, he has also shared a red heart emoji. Many people have also given feedback on this. One wrote, ‘I can’t believe how many years have passed.’ The film was produced by Allu Sirish’s father Allu Aravind. Ram Charan is seen giving an intense look in the pictures. At the same time, his well toned physique is also visible. Ram Charan’s picture has got lakhs of likes on Instagram. At the same time, thousands of comments have been made on this.

Ram Charan has completed shooting for his upcoming film with Kiara Advani. He also shared pictures of the after party. With this he wrote, “The schedule of New Zealand has been completed. The songs and visuals are very good. Shanmugam Shankar Gauri, Bosco Martis made it special. Kiara Advani is very beautiful. I want to congratulate Manish Malhotra for the wonderful look.”

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani can be seen having fun during the shooting of this film. Both shared a picture. The caption with it was, ‘Song shoot diet.’ Ram Charan and Kiara Advani were seen eating burgers.

Ram Charan was last seen on the big screen in the film Acharya. He was seen with his father Chiranjeevi. Ram Charan’s film RRR did business of more than 1000 crores at the box office. Apart from him, Junior NTR had an important role in the film. This film was directed by SS Rajamouli.