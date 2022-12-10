Tina Datta’s Journey Ends In ‘Bigg Boss 16’ House, Shaleen Bhanot Burst Into Tears!!

The Saturday episode of Bigg Boss 16 was quite interesting. At the beginning of the show, Salman Khan gave a task to the housemates in which they have had to tell who is running the show the most at this time and who is not running the show? All the contestants took each other’s name in turn. In this task, most of the people called Abdu Rojik the most famous contestant.

Tina Datta

Shehnaaz Gill also appeared in the 70th episode. She had appeared on the show to promote her song with MC Square. During this, she also had a lot of fun with Salman Khan. Whereas, MC Square was seen rapping on the stage. After this, it was the turn of elimination in which Salman told that MC Stan is safe this week as well. After this, Salman informs everyone that Sumbul and Tina got the least votes this week. Later in the show, Salman asks Shaleen to decide the fate of Tina and Sumbul.

Tina Datta

Salman offers him that he can save someone by losing the prize money of 25 lakhs. After this, Shaleen did not save anyone. Later, Salman announces that Tina has been evicted today as she got the least number of votes. After this Tina came out of the house. Shaleen looked very emotional after Tina’s eviction. He could not control his tears while talking to Priyanka and burst into tears. He kept waiting for Tina till late at night. He was also seen in the show trying to see Tina near the door.