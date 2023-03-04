Ranbir Kapoor’s Response To A Girl Calling Him ‘Uncle’ Leaves Everyone In Splits; Checkout!

Bollywood actor and new father Ranbir Kapoor is on a promotional spree for his upcoming film ‘Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar’ these days. Recently, Kapoor reached the sets of singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 13’ to promote the movie. During this, he had a fun conversation with a little contestant. The same is going rounds on the internet.

It so happened that a young contestant called the 40-year-old actor ‘Ranbir uncle’. Ranbir reacted to it in an amusing way and said, “Yaar mujhe uncle mat bula yaar (please don’t call me uncle).” Hearing this, the participant asked with a smile what she should call him then. On this Ranbir said, “Call me RK.” Then the contestant politely asked Ranbir to apply Holi color on him. Ranbir agreed to it and went on stage to get his face painted. He also applied After this color on the little girl’s cheek lovingly.

The conversation between the contestant and Ranbir did not end here. She also asked the actor if his daughter doesn’t get tickled by his beard. Hearing this, the new dad said, ‘I am worried that after two months when I shave, my daughter will not be able to recognize me and if she does not recognize me, my heart will break.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor’s next film ‘Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkar’ will be released in theaters on March 8. The movie will see Ranbir collaborating with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film also stars Boney Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Anubhav Singh Bassi. Besides this, Ranbir also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ in the pipeline.