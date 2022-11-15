Ranveer Singh Surprises Deepika Padukone At Her Office With Flowers And Chocolates On Wedding Anniversary

Ranveer Singh amazed Deepika Padukone at her workplace on their wedding anniversary. Here’s what the actor did.

Actor Ranveer Singh gave a surprise on his wife-actor Deepika Padukone at her workplace because the couple clocked 4 years in their wedding anniversary. Taking to his Instagram stories, Ranveer Singh revealed that as Deepika had to work at the occasion, he determined to wonder her. Ranveer also posted a photo, clicked from at the back of, of Deepika running along with her team in the office.

Inside the picture, Deepika sat on a chair searching for a pc as many people stood around her. Tagging Deepika, Ranveer also drew an arrow pointing at her. Within the photograph, Deepika wore a white outfit and tied her hair up in a bun.

Ranveer wrote alongside the picture, “When she has to work on your anniversary so you surprise her at her office…” He also delivered, “PlayStation: Never underestimate the power of flowers & chocolates. Diamonds not needed buahaha. Take notes and thank me later gentlemen….”

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy’s Lake Como after courting for 6 years. Their two-day bridal ceremony turned into attended through own family individuals and close pals only. The 2 wedded in a conventional south Indian rite, following which additionally they had a north Indian wedding ceremony a day after.

Ranveer and Deepika first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic drama film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. Later, they also starred in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Fans will see Deepika in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The action drama is set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. She may be additionally visible inside the Intern remake alongside Amitabh Bachchan and in Proiect-okay together with Prabhas. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan inside the pipeline.

Ranveer, however, could be subsequently visible in director Rohit Shetty’s upcoming comedy film Cirkus alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The film is ready to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2022. apart from that, he also has director Karan Johar’s subsequent Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. it’s far ready to hit the theatres on April 28, 2023.