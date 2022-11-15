‘Mama’ Alia Bhatt Enjoys A Hot Cup Of Coffee; Shares First Photo After Baby Girl’s Birth!

Alia Bhatt is currently a new mother in B-town after welcoming her first newborn child with Ranbir Kapoor on November 6, 2022. They had been in a relationship for about five years before getting married. In June, Alia surprised everyone when she announced her pregnancy. She posted a picture.

Now, after the birth of her baby girl, Alia has shared her first picture on her social media handle. It is too cute for words. She shared a blurry photo. She can be seen holding an orange colour cup. It had ‘Mama’ written on it. She captioned it, “it me.” She added a yellow heart emoji. In the picture, she is seen at her Vastu home in Mumbai.

Fans commented, “prettiest mama ever,” “Baby mama!! Hope she’s healthy and happy,” “Please show us Baby pic we want to see,” “awww you, ranbir and the baby, take care. all the best for this new chapter, and show your face” etc.

On Sunday, the Raazi actress announced the arrival of her and Ranbir’s baby girl on her social media handle. The post read, “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed Parents! Love, love, love Alia and Ranbir.”

On the work front, Alia will be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. She has her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone. It stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the pipeline.