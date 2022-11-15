Shoaib Malik Drops A Sweet Message For Wifey Sania Mirza On Her Birthday Amidst Separation Rumours!

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza turned 36 today. On this special day, her husband, who is a Pakistani cricketer, Shoaib Malik left a special message for his wife. The development holds significance amid ongoing breakup rumors between the loving couple. For those who are unaware, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married in April 2010. They welcomed their son Izhaan Mirza Malik in 2018.

Shoaib Malik dropped a post. It said, “Happy Birthday to you @mirzasaniar. Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest…” On the other hand, Sania Morza has not responded yet.

Fans commented, “Happy birthday to the prettiest bhabi. Wish her a very happy and healthy life ahead. Stay blessed Bhabi,” “Stay together !!” “Happy birthday Sweet & long life,” “MashaAllah jori salamat rakhy ALLAH pak,” “Masha Allah . Masha Allah Happy Birthday Bhabi” etc.

Happy Birthday to you @MirzaSania Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest… pic.twitter.com/ZdCGnDGLOT — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) November 14, 2022

On Sunday, November 13 this year, OTT platform Urduflix announced that Sania and Shoaib Malik will be seen together in the reality show ‘The Mirza Malik Show’.

Urduflix posted, “The Mirza Malik Show very soon only on Urduflix.” The poster showed Sania and Shoaib standing in front of a green wall with her hand on his shoulder. A window showed the Burj Khalifa in the background. They currently resides in Dubai. However, Sania and Shoaib are yet to comment on this development.

Some news reports claimed that the real reason behind Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s breakup was model Ayesha Omar. Pakistani cricketer has been accused of cheating on Indian tennis star with a famous Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar.