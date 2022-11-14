Ranvir Shorey Gives A Special Advice To Elon Musk Regarding Twitter- Deets Inside

Film actor Ranvir Shorey took a jibe at Elon Musk. He said that Allen should learn from him how to run Twitter. He has been doing this almost daily for the last decade. Ranvir Shorey has made such a tweet jokingly. He has also tagged Elon Musk in this tweet. Ever since Elon Musk bought Twitter, it has been battling ups and downs.

The introduction and subsequent withdrawal of the Twitter Blue service did not go down well with many. At the same time, many employees of Twitter have also been fired from the company. Due to this, the image of the company has also been tarnished. Now on Saturday, film actor Ranvir Shorey has given some advice to the world’s richest man.

I take a break for two days and @twitter starts having a meltdown. @elonmusk should take advice from people like me who’ve been here almost everyday for more than a decade. 😉 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) November 12, 2022

Tagging Elon Musk on Twitter, Ranvir Shorey wrote, “I took a break for 2 days and Twitter started to deteriorate. Elon Musk should take advice from me. I have been running it daily for more than a decade.” Along with this, he has also shared an eye-catching emoji. Looks like Ranvir Shorey has reacted to the recent Twitter drama.

Significantly, according to Twitter’s new policy, many corporate accounts may have to pay for blue ticks. Ranvir Shorey is constantly active on Twitter. He has been using this platform for the last many years. He keeps talking to his fans. Talking about the actor’s film career, he was last seen on the big screen in RK/RKay. Rajat Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Manu Rishi and Kubbra Sait appeared in the lead roles with him in this film.

Talking about Ranvir’s upcoming project, he is working on Mumbaikar and Tiger 3. She made her debut in Bollywood with the 2002 film Ek Chotisi Love Story. After this he started Traffic Signal, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Bheja Fry, Ugly Aur Pagli, Singh Is Kinng, Chandni Chowk to China, A Death In The Gunj and Lootcase.