Devoleena Bhattacharjee & Shekhar Suman Came In Support Of Archana Gautam; Demands To Bring Her Back!

Bigg Boss 16’s most popular contestant Archana Gautam, recently got evicted from the show for getting physical. Contestant Shiv Thakre provoked Archana by bringing ‘Priyanka Gandhi’ and ‘Congress Party’s names in between their fight. As a result of continuous mental harassment and provocation by Shiv, Archana got into a physical fight with him. However, Archana received a lot of support from ex Bigg boss’ contestants including Shilpa Shinde and Gauhar Khan. And now, Archana being the most loved contestant is also receiving support from Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shekhar Suman.

Bigg Boss’ ex-contestant and T.V actress Devoleena made a tweet in the favor of Archana Gautam appreciating her. In the tweet, she said that Archana was a strong contender, so it was a pre-planned activity to get her evicted. Devoleena also appreciated the fact that Archana kept her ego aside and apologized to Shiv Thakre for getting into a physical fight with him.

After Devoleena, Shekhar Suman also came in support of Archana and made a tweet appreciating her. Shekhar said in a tweet that, Archana may be loud but at the same time she is also the lifeline of the show. He also considered Archana honest and a great entertainer. He also gave a message to his audience that it is not right to lose such an entertainer on the show.

Not just T.V celebrities, but Archana Gautam is receiving a lot of support from her fans as well. Since her eviction, Hashtags demanding to bring her back are trending and getting viral. No Doubt! that she’s the most loved contestant on the show and the entire social media is demanding justice for her. The audience understood that Archana got trapped in Shiv’s dirty game and that she should return to the show.