Akshay Kumar Reveals That His Son Aarav Is Not Interested In Pursuing A Career In Bollywood

Akshay Kumar reveals that his 20-year-old son Aarav is not interested in entering Bollywood. Instead of wanting to become a fashion designer, his day Akshay Kumar, a Bollywood star, is about his son’s preference.

Akshay Kumar shared about his son’s interest in an event, where he said that Akshay wanted to show Aarav about movies and Bollywood. And interested in educating him about the film industry, so to take him to film school. But he was not interested at all in it, said, never had an idea to become a film star, that was my dad’s profession. Why do I have to be a part of that, I want to pursue my passion and career. Finished up, he said, instead becoming a fashion designer is my goal.

Akshay Kumar further added about Aarav’s decision to avoid the film, so there are two ways of doing it, one is you keep it hidden or you give them so much that they don’t want to do it. Many of his fans react to his acceptance of his son’s decision, yeah, so far we have seen the best actor in you, from now on we have been given a chance to witness the humankind you have and your fatherhood. You are a good father Akshay Kumar.

About his next project, Akshay Kumar is signed in for his Marathi debut. He is going to be seen as a Chhatrapati Shiva Maharaj in Mahesh Manjrekar’s film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat. Akshay Kumar showed his intention about be a part of the historical film and play the most iconic primaeval man’s character. As Marathi film gives more importance to portraying their culture, Chhatrapati Shivaji will be there more often than not.

Akshay Kumar said that it was a dream come true, I have given play the iconic role of Marathi. And I will give my full efforts to make the character satisfied. This is going to be a special film for me.