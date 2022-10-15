Rare Scents Introduces “Oriane” Limited Edition – A Fragrance Perfect For The Spirit Of Celebration

This season, Rare ScentsTM introduces Oriane, a limited edition fragrance with only 151 pieces up for grab. Oriane, meaning ‘Sunrise’ denotes the spirit of celebrations to come. The official launch of Oriane was held on 24th September, 2022 and is for sale at all Five Magnificent Showrooms and Boutiques in Bengaluru and online on www.ckcjewellers.com/rare-scents

Composition Of Oriane

Top Notes – Bergamot, Peruvian Pink Pepper

Heart Notes – Rose, White Flower, Cedar

Base Notes – Saffron, Agarwood, Musk, Sandalwood, Cinnamon

What’s Special

A whiff of the exotic, that is reserved for special occasions. An iridescent blend of rare Indian Oud and spices, complimented by the touch of ambery warmth. Infused with pure 24 Karat gold, Oriane is the perfect fragrance for the festival of lights.

Why People Will Love It

Oriane brings the feeling of warmth and being surrounded with love and positivity. It is luxury and comfort in a bottle.

Why Is It Limited

We wanted to create something that is, true to our name, a true Rare Scent. Oriane was made with ingredients that are ethically sourced and aged. Such rare raw materials aren’t easy to procure as they aren’t available in abundance. Hence, the limited edition Oriane will only be available to 151 patrons which also is infused with real 24 karat gold flakes.

With Rare scents, we bring the art of world-class niche perfumery to India. We have worked with the top perfumers of the world to create world-class niche Eau De Parfums for Indian consumers. With Rare Scents, you get a whiff of the exotic as soon as you open our bottles.

The other 5 variants of Rare Scents – Adamas, Aurum, Berly, Corundum and Platinum, continue for you to be your finest, always.

100 ML of Oriane is priced at Rs. 8,999/-

100 ML of the 5 variants of Rare Scents at Rs. 12,999/- & Rs. 8,999/-

50 ML of the 5 variants of Rare Scents at Rs. 4,999/-

Discovery Kit (minimum 5 nos.) at Rs. 3,999/- each.

Key Features:

Rare Scents has ingredients that are from over 25 different countries

Infused with real 24 karat gold flakes

Taken over 369 days to perfect it with the best perfumers

Bottles imported from Europe

Lasts almost the full day (8 Hours)

Rare Scents is in the Niche Category of perfumes, one step above luxury brands.

About Rare ScentsTM by CKC

From a nomenclature point of view, Rare Scents is targeted at the rare, premium and affluent, young men and women of today. Rare Scents was born out of a gap that existed in the luxury perfume market.

Mr Chaitanya V Cotha, Executive Director, C. Krishniah Chetty Group Of Jewellers, said, “For a luxury jeweller like C. Krishniah Chetty, a brand extension like luxury perfumes was thought of as a good brand fit. I wanted to create the first luxury perfume brand from India that could compete with any international brand. And finally, we have Rare Scents infused with real 24 karat gold flakes, which we believe is ‘A Whiff Of The Exotic!’

About C Krishniah Chetty Group:

Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellersis a brand that has held a special place in the hearts of their clientele for 150 years. The modest venture that had its beginnings way back in 1869, is today a flourishing, enviable business that has grown over 15 decades. C. Krishniah Chetty is today a household name in the region and has a host of loyal patrons who trust them for their uncompromised quality, magnificent range and superior workmanship. The brand has earned its reputation of trust and credibility thanks to the transparency of transactions and the dedication of generations. https://www.ckcjewellers.com/