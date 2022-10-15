The Ultimate Guide to Writing a College Essay

The admissions committee can learn more about you through your college application essay than your grades, test results, and extracurricular involvement. You have the opportunity to differentiate yourself from other applicants with comparable academic backgrounds by sharing a unique and focused personal statement.

Do Not Fake It

When selecting a topic or point of view, the most crucial factor is whether it is congruent with who you are.

When writers are not being genuine, readers can tell. Using too-flowery language that no one would ever use in conversation or selecting a pointless subject that says very little about the person you are demonstrates insincerity.

Make Sure to Speak in Your Voice and with a Sense of Fun

Whatever topic you decide on, ensure it is something you care about rather than something you picked to impress. You are welcome to write about your flaws and unique experiences, hobbies, or personality traits that highlight your positive sides.

Honesty may strike a stronger chord with the reader than a glib victory speech if you discuss characteristics, circumstances, or a childhood past that you are attempting to change.

Attract the Reader Right Away

You will be vying for an admissions committee’s attention with so many other applicants. So, begin your essay with a sentence or paragraph that immediately captures the reader’s attention. It might be a strong statement, a thought-provoking phrase, a query you ask, or a vivid scene.

You might benefit from starting your essay with a strong thesis statement to aid the writing process. A strong opening can be a natural prelude to getting there if your task is to tell a good story. It can act as a road map, draw the reader in immediately, and explain why you are writing.

Concentrate on Deeper Topics

Some essay writers believe they would impress committees by stuffing their essays with statistics, facts, and details about their accomplishments—such as sporting victories or volunteer work. However, that is not the issue.

College admissions representatives want to know more about your personality and what makes you tick. They are curious about how you arrived at this point in your life. They want to hear about your triumphs and any lessons you may have learned through difficulty, not how many soccer games you won or how many people you fed at a soup kitchen.

Instead, tell the reader how the soccer victory has influenced your growth as a person, friend, family member, or leader. Connect your time volunteering at the soup kitchen to how it might have influenced your decision to pursue a degree or your future goals. What about yourself did you learn?

Try Executing a Different Strategy

Consider tackling your subject from a completely different standpoint if you want your essay to stand out. If you have a powerful writing style, you may experiment with the element of surprise by revealing the question in the last sentence.

Avoid using overused topics like conquering a hurdle, success in sports, volunteering, immigration, moving, compiling a list of accomplishments, or overcoming challenges.

Such motifs are common, nevertheless, for a reason. They embody how most people’s lives are when they graduate from high school. Therefore, avoiding these subjects might not be as crucial as adopting a novel strategy.

Make a Few Drafts

It would be best if you put your essay aside for a few days so that you can forget what you have written and then return to it. You will find that your fresh perspective improves your capacity for modification. To provide ample time to compose several drafts of your essay, begin writing months before the due date.

Avoid Repetition

Do not cite an event, a tale, or a narrative you have already shared in another section of your application. The college admissions committee should learn something new from your essay.

Additionally, ensure you have responded to any questions or prompts you may have been given at the beginning.

Have Someone Else Review Your Essay

Make sure the readers of your essay come from various backgrounds, such as a teacher, a parent, or even a younger sibling or brother.

Question every reader about what they learned from the essay, and pay close attention to what they say. If anyone expresses confusion, make revisions.

Pay Attention to Form

Even while word counts for college essays are not regulated, short texts are more common than longer ones. They ought not to exceed 700 words.

Check the font’s legibility, the spacing between the margins, the alignment of any dialogue, and the amount of space available at the top of your article, among other technical elements. Readers should find your writing neat and appealing.

Conclusion

Always close your paper with a bang. A kicker in journalism is the concluding, concise sentence, paragraph, or section that ties everything together.

A lasting impression on the reader makes them feel content and amazed by how one incorporates ideas into writing.

While having a stellar essay may not ensure your selection, it may tip the scales in your favor if admissions committee members are weighing your application against others with a comparable GPA and background.