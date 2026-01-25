Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares Emotional Wedding Video With Bharat Sahni on Their 20th Anniversary

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and late Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor marked a major milestone in her personal life as she celebrated 20 years of marriage with husband Bharat Sahni. On the special occasion, Riddhima shared a heartfelt post on social media, featuring a beautiful throwback video from their wedding night in 2006.

The video, which instantly touched hearts, offered rare glimpses from the couple’s wedding ceremony and featured several members of the Kapoor family. Also seen in the clip was Shweta Bachchan Nanda, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan, walking behind the bride and groom. One of the most emotional moments showed Rishi Kapoor holding Bharat Sahni’s hand and leading him to the stage for the varmala ceremony, while Ranbir Kapoor escorted his sister Riddhima to the stage.

For her wedding, Riddhima looked radiant in an orange-red lehenga, while Bharat complemented her in a cream-colored sherwani with a matching turban. The nostalgic visuals brought back memories not just for the family but also for fans who admired the close-knit bond of the Kapoor clan. Sharing the video, Riddhima penned a deeply emotional note. She wrote that twenty years ago, her parents held her hand and sent her into a new chapter of life with their love, blessings, and prayers.

She credited her parents for everything she has today and expressed gratitude toward Bharat, calling him a partner who has stood by her through every phase of life. She further wrote that even after two decades, the life they have built together still brings the same smile to her face. Describing their journey as one of love, growth, and togetherness, she concluded the note by saying she chooses Bharat every single day and signed off with “Happy Anniversary 25/01/06.”

The post received an outpouring of love from friends, family, and celebrities. Dia Mirza, Farah Khan, and Maheep Kapoor were among those who congratulated the couple. Fans also flooded the comment section with warm wishes, blessing them with happiness, love, and lifelong togetherness. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Bharat Sahni are parents to a daughter, Samara, who is often seen with the family at public events.