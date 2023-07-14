Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Was THIS Tamil Film The Inspiration For The Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Film?

In the hands of director Karan Johar Family drama fans may look forward to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, on July 28, 2023. One of the year’s most anticipated films is Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Fans of Bollywood are anticipating the release of a new film starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt with great anticipation.

Karan Johar’s basic bollywood elements

Many believe that KJo has successfully revived classic Bollywood elements, like elaborate sets, dramatic family dynamics, and a large ensemble cast. It seems the most talked-about film of the year is actually a remake of a popular film from the South. Santosh Subramaniam, starring Genelia D’Souza and Jayam Ravi, is rumored to have been the inspiration for Karan Johar’s upcoming remake. Similar to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, this is a romantic comedy drama. Producers of a new Bollywood film have reportedly been inspired by the film. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and centers on their characters Rocky and Rani’s romance. While Rocky is a boisterous and ostentatious Punjabi,

Rani is a smart and privileged young woman. After falling in love and moving in together, they go through the motions of getting married to their respective families. Both switch their families for three months to pass the test. So, Santosh Subramaniam appears to be the intellectual muse behind this idea. Genelia D’Souza and Jayam Ravi feature in a Tamil film about a wealthy young man whose father once again disapproves of the woman he loves. Their social standing precludes her from becoming a potential bride, so his father continues his search.

The girl has to spend a few days with the boy’s family and the boy has to spend a few days with the girl’s family so that the dads of both parties may rest easy. In this enjoyable drama, which is based on the Telugu film Bommarillu starring Genelia D’Souza and Siddharth, both characters eventually establish their worth and receive official approval.

Similar story and adaptation rumour

Don’t Santosh Subramaniam and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani have similar stories at their core? Karan Johar’s new family film may have been inspired by a Tamil entertainer, but it will also feature his own unique flair. Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi join Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as stars in RARKPK. The film’s official release date is July 28, 2023.