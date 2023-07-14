Naagin 7: Ayesha Singh Refuses Rumors Of Being Shivnaagin, Priyanka Chahar Gives A Big Hint!

After six great seasons of the renowned TV show Naagin, the 7th season is now available with a new tale. The promo has already been released and people are liking it so much.

But the question is, who will play Naagin this time? Who will win the jackpot this time, and who is going to be Shiv Naagin? The names of two television actresses were being circulated. It was speculated that Priyanka Chahar Chowdhary or Ayesha Singh might be playing Naagin this time around. However, an update has emerged indicating that Ayesha would not be playing this part.

Ayesha Singh Rejects the rumours of being Naagin

The first season of Gum Hain Kisi Ke Pyar Mein has ended, and a new season with a new story and cast has begun. As a result, Ayesha Singh, who performed the lead part in the show, was designated the final main character of Naagin 7. People began wondering about Ayesha’s participation in the event as soon as the very first promo for the show was released. However, the actress has officially rejected these reports. She claims she is not in Naagin 7 and has not been contacted about it. She also has no idea where this information on her came from.

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Gave big hint

While Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary’s name is additionally mentioned for this part. When asked about it, however, the actress neither refused nor stated her role clearly. She just stated that she is unable to comment at this time. In this case, it is apparent that Priyanka agreed to the point of her participation in the drama without expressing anything.