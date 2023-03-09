Rubina Dilaik Looks Vibrant In Yellow Ethnic Suit; Shares Pics From Sister’s Haldi Ceremony; Check Out!

Famous celebrity couple Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla is one of the most loved couples in the entertainment world. Apart from their professional life, the duo has been making headlines due to their personal life.

Both are often seen giving out major couple goals. Fans love their chemistry as well as their understanding. Rubina and Abhinav are avid travelers who love to explore places. The couple is seen spending more time in Rubina’s hometown Himachal Pradesh.

Currently, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have reached Shimla to attend sister Jyotika Dilaik’s wedding. For the uninitiated, Jyotika is a well-known content creator. She is ready to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Rajat Sharma.

On the auspicious occasion of Holi, the family celebrated Jyotika’s Haldi ceremony. The Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina looked beautiful. She wore a yellow ethnic suit for the Haldi event.

Rubina captioned it, “Haldi turned out to be The Happiest Holi forever …The Celebration begins for @jyotikadilaik @rajatsharma_rj.” Fans and celebrities like Srishty Rode, Shardul Pandit, and others dropped a comment on Rubina’s post.

For the uninitiated, Rubina and Abhinav met through a mutual friend. They formed an instant connection. But they took time to commit. The gorgeous Rubina Dilaik was the first to take the initiative. After that Abhinav expressed his love for her. On 21st June 2018, they tied the knot.

On the professional front, Rubina was last seen in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa Season 10. However, Abhinav was a part of shows like Chotti Bahu, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, and others.