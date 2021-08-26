TV show Shakti fame Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Shukla make for one of the most beautiful couples of TV land. The two had tied the knot in June 2018 in Rubina’s hometown, Shimla. Since their wedding, people are witnessing their happy and blissful marriage life via their Instagram handles.

However, the entire nation got to see the real side of their relationship when they entered Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 house last year. Rubina had won the show with a huge number of votes and an immense amount of love from the audience. During one of the tasks in the show, Rubina had confessed that their marriage was going through a rough patch. She even revealed that the two were heading for divorce before entering the show together. Rubina fiercely told in front of the camera how Bigg Boss was the last chance to save their marriage. After coming out of the show, Rubina said that the show helped her and Abhinav to mend their relationship and dissolve all the differences.

Now recently, Rubina has revealed that she felt a little insecure about her relationship with her husband Abhinav Shukla even though the latter never made her feel that way. She also said that at one point she thought that there were better and beautiful women out there for Abhinav.

Rubina in an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan spoke about the same and said that the two were only focusing on each other’s shortcomings. She was quoted as saying, “Insecurity aapko khud ko lekar hoti hai na ki ho sakta hai (You have internal insecurities where you feel that maybe) I am not good enough ya ho sakta hai (or maybe) that there are far better women out there for him. Mujh mein shayad yeh kami hogi, shayad yeh shortcoming hai which is why the relationship is not working.”

She further added, “You know you would just find reasons to beat yourself down. You find other opportunities, people, or maybe girls out there that you feel are far beautiful, far competent, far deserving to have a man like him. These insecurities spill in and reflect on how you conduct, behave and react to situations. So, those insecurities. He has never made me feel insecure.”

Rubina and Abhinav are really grateful to Bigg Boss as their relationship grew and developed much stronger inside the house. After getting out of the house, Abhinav confirmed that they are not heading for divorce, and are happy with each other. The two still often share glimpses of their adventurous trips.