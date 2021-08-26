Hema Malini Once Revealed How Producers’ Wives Used To Make Fun Of Her Sarees: Throwback

The Dreamgirl of Bollywood, Hema Malini has numerous hit films to her name. She marked her acting debut in 1963 with a Tamil film, Idhu Sathiyam. Malini first got to play the main role in 1968 in the film Sapno Ka Saudagar. She went on to feature in many Bollywood movies, most frequently opposite, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Rajesh Khanna, and Dev Anand. Initially, Malini was promoted as the “Dream Girl”, and later in 1977, she featured in a film with the same name. In a career spanning around 50 years, Hema starred in both comic and dramatic roles. She was also one of the highest-paid Indian actresses from 1976 to 1980. Besides her movies, the actress grabbed eyeballs for her fashion choices too.

Malini used to opt for heavy Kanjivaram sarees over other outfits. In fact, Kanjivaram Sarees became identical to Hema. Even today, she is seen mesmerizing all of us in these sarees only. However, not many know that the veteran actor would receive harsh comments for her dressing sense back when she was a newbie.

Hema Malini with daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol

In the past, Hema Malini had once revealed that she was made fun of by wives of Bollywood producers for her choice of outfits. Speaking in an interview in 2015, Hema shared about her mother Jaya Chakravarthy, and said that it was her mother who would make her wear the traditional sarees for events. While Hema often objected to it, it would be in vain most of the time.

While speaking to Filmfare, Hema revealed, “My mother made me wear heavy Kanjivaram sarees. I did protest but she would have none of it. The wives of the producers, who were mostly Punjabi women, used to make fun of my sarees and rich blouses. ‘Woh dekho, Madrasan aagayi (See there, the Madrasan is here)!” they’d say.”

She further credited her mother for playing a major role in her life as an actress. She added, “My mother had a large hand in molding me. I’m what I’m because of her. She coaxed me to learn and pursue the classical form. I wouldn’t have achieved any of this if I wasn’t a dancer.”

In June this year, Hema remembered her mother on her 17th death anniversary. Taking to Twitter, Hema shared pictures with her and wrote, “My mother Smt Jaya Chakravarthy, affectionately called Mummy by all who knew her was an iconic figure in Mumbai, respected by everyone. She left us on this day 17 yrs ago. To me, she was everything-she that made me what I am & molded my career. I feel her presence guiding me even today.”

In 1980, Hema tied the knot with yesteryear actor Dharmendra. The couple has two daughters, Esha and Ahana together. Actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are stepsons of Malinia. Hema made her last appearance as an actress in the film Shimla Mirchi, which was released in 2020.

