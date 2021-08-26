Malini used to opt for heavy Kanjivaram sarees over other outfits. In fact, Kanjivaram Sarees became identical to Hema. Even today, she is seen mesmerizing all of us in these sarees only. However, not many know that the veteran actor would receive harsh comments for her dressing sense back when she was a newbie.

In the past, Hema Malini had once revealed that she was made fun of by wives of Bollywood producers for her choice of outfits. Speaking in an interview in 2015, Hema shared about her mother Jaya Chakravarthy, and said that it was her mother who would make her wear the traditional sarees for events. While Hema often objected to it, it would be in vain most of the time.

While speaking to Filmfare, Hema revealed, “My mother made me wear heavy Kanjivaram sarees. I did protest but she would have none of it. The wives of the producers, who were mostly Punjabi women, used to make fun of my sarees and rich blouses. ‘Woh dekho, Madrasan aagayi (See there, the Madrasan is here)!” they’d say.”

She further credited her mother for playing a major role in her life as an actress. She added, “My mother had a large hand in molding me. I’m what I’m because of her. She coaxed me to learn and pursue the classical form. I wouldn’t have achieved any of this if I wasn’t a dancer.”