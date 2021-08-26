Hema Malini Once Revealed How Producers’ Wives Used To Make Fun Of Her Sarees: Throwback
The Dreamgirl of Bollywood, Hema Malini has numerous hit films to her name. She marked her acting debut in 1963 with a Tamil film, Idhu Sathiyam. Malini first got to play the main role in 1968 in the film Sapno Ka Saudagar. She went on to feature in many Bollywood movies, most frequently opposite, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Rajesh Khanna, and Dev Anand. Initially, Malini was promoted as the “Dream Girl”, and later in 1977, she featured in a film with the same name. In a career spanning around 50 years, Hema starred in both comic and dramatic roles. She was also one of the highest-paid Indian actresses from 1976 to 1980. Besides her movies, the actress grabbed eyeballs for her fashion choices too.
Malini used to opt for heavy Kanjivaram sarees over other outfits. In fact, Kanjivaram Sarees became identical to Hema. Even today, she is seen mesmerizing all of us in these sarees only. However, not many know that the veteran actor would receive harsh comments for her dressing sense back when she was a newbie.