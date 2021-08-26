Randeep on Wednesday shared a picture on Instagram in which he looks very happy with Neeraj. With this the actor gave the caption, ‘Where does a man go from the top? Few people can face this question and few people have the answers. Meeting you, I really felt that you have done it, brother’.

Neeraj Chopra

Praising Neeraj, Randeep described him as ‘Kasutta Manas’ i.e. the best person. Both Randeep and Neeraj belong to Haryana. Neeraj has told that he likes Randeep very much as an actor.

Randeep Hooda

Randeep will be seen in these projects

Talking about the professional front, Randeep Hooda will soon be seen in the web series ‘Inspector Avinash’. Apart from this, he will be seen in the film ‘Unfair and Lovely’. Fans are eagerly waiting for these projects.

Neeraj Chopra

Let me tell you that since Neeraj Chopra won a Gold medal for India in Olympics he is loved by and everyone. Every day he is busy meeting with some of the other people. He had got an appreciation for his hard work and got monetary appreciation. Recently RJ Malishka was also trolled for dancing with her girls while interviewing Neeraj. In the same event when Malishka asked for a “jaadu ki jhappi” Neeraj asked for a “door se hi Namastey” from her.