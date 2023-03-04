‘Everyone Needs To Be In Limits’: Saif Ali Khan Breaks Silence On His ‘Bedroom’ Remark To Paps

Recently, a video went viral on social media where Saif Ali Khan made a snappy remark to the paps as he said ‘come to my bedroom’ in Hindi. He made this remark as the paparazzi was following him and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Saif has finally opened up about his ‘bedroom’ remark.

Saif Ali Khan’s Bedroom Remark To Paps

On Thursday night, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were returning from Malaika Arora’s mom’s 70th birthday party. Some paparazzi, who were outside their building, started screaming as they asked the couple to pose for pics.

Saif got miffed at it and he made the remark saying, “Aisa kariye aap humare bedroom mein aa jaiye (Do one thing, come to our bedroom)” and the video went viral on social media.

Saif Ali Khan Opens Up On The Remark

Post this, reports started doing the rounds that the couple sacked the security guard and they are also planning to take a legal action against the paps. Saif has opened up about the reports as he said the security guard is not being sacked, and it is not his fault. Also, the actor clarified that nobody is taking any legal action against the paps.

The Vikram Vedha actor also said that the paps barged inside private property through the gate, and completely invaded their space and put 20 cameras and lights on them as if it was their right to do that. He called it ‘wrong behaviour and said that ‘everyone needs to be in limits’.

The Nawab also said that they always cooperate with the paparazzi and added, “but outside the house, outside the gate, otherwise, where does one draw the line?” And that’s why he made the ‘bedroom’ comment. “They had already crossed one line, so how many lines does one have to cross before it’s utterly ridiculous,” added Saif.