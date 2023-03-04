‘For 10 Years, I Didn’t…’, Shark Tank India Fame Namita Thapar Shares Painful Story Of Two Failed IVF Procedures!

The second season of the business-based TV reality show ‘Shark Tank India’ is grabbing a lot of headlines. The show which sees judges ask sharks helping many entrepreneurs to grow their business also sometimes takes the viewers to an emotional ride. The sharks are often seen sharing bits from their personal life and it surely moves the audience into tears. Something similar happened in the recent episode of the show when judge Namita Thapar opened up on a scary phase in her life.

In the latest episode, three pitchers brought product related to IUI (Intrauterine Insemination). The product which aims to make things easy for infertile couples and helps them in conceiving pregnancy made Namita recall the time when she underwent IVF (In-vitro Fertilisation) and failed twice. Namita revealed that she took almost a decade to come out of it and called the entire period ‘traumatic’.

Namita suffered trauma

Expressing her pain, Namita said, “When I was 28, I conceived within 2 months. It was a normal pregnancy and everything was fine. Then after 3-4 years I tried, but I could not conceive. This was very rare. I went through two infertility treatments and in each treatment that is 25 injections, there is a lot of physical-emotional trauma involved. You do very stupid things in that and I already had a child.”

Natural pregnancy after 2 failed IVF

Namita further told that her IVF failed both times and then she conceived naturally. Namita stated, “I tried twice and failed both times so I gave up and was happy with one child. Then a miracle happened and I conceived naturally, but what I remembered, I could not talk about it for 10 years because I found it very scary.”

For the unversed, Namita Thapar is the executive director of Emcure Pharma. She is married to Vikas Thapar, who works in Emcure itself. The couple has two sons.