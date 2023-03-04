‘Isse Zyada Urfi Famous Hai’, Netizens React As Arjun Kapoor Poses With Uorfi Javed At A Store Launch Event!

Internet sensation Uorfi Javed aka Urfi and Bollywood heartthrob Arjun Kapoor are often trolled online. The former is attacked for her bizarre fashion choices while the latter comes under the radar for his back-to-back flops as well as relationship with Malaika Arora. Recently, Urfi and Arjun reached the same event and even posed with each other. Their videos together is driving the internet crazy.

Urfi and Arjun attended a store launch event. The two bumped into each other outside the venue. Urfi and Arjun greeted each other nicely and soon after Urfi asked Arjun if he wouldn’t mind posing with her. Arjun agreed and the duo gave a picture-perfect frame to paparazzi.

Urfi wore an embellished backless blouse with a low-waist skirt having thigh-high slit. She steal the limelight with her neckpiece and quirky hairdo. Arjun donned a semi-formal black suit with a white shirt for the evening.

Now, the clips of the two are doing rounds online. Netizens are reacting to it fiercely. A user wrote, “Ghar jawo bhai Malaika ji apka class lengi aaj..” Another stated, “Dono zero class celebrity ek saath.” A third one penned, “Is se zyada to urfi famous hai,” “Ek ke paas kapde nehin hai..dusre ke paas kaam,” read a comment. A netizen wrote, “Sahi Jodi he ..dono bekar.”

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed was recently seen in reality shows ‘MTV Splitsvilla X4’ and ‘Datebaazi’. She is also on the tentative list of contestants for Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Aasman Bhardwaj’s ‘Kuttey’. He will come up next with Ajay Bahl’s ‘The Lady Killer’ and remake of ‘Meri Patni Ka’.