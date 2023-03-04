Actor Akshay Kumar often falls victim to trolls. Recently, he performed with Nora Fatehi at an event. The actor was seen wearing a lehenga as he danced with Nora. Netizens trolled him brutally as the video has gone viral on social media.

Akshay Kumar Performs In Altanta With Nora Fatehi

Akshay Kumar in currently in the US, along with Nora Fatehi and others, for The Entertainers tour. On Friday, the Sooryavanshi actor did his first show in Atlanta. A video from the event has surfaced on social media where the actor is seen wearing a red lehenga over his black outfit.

Nora has also accompanied him on stage and she was also seen in a red shimmery outfit. Akshay, later removed the lehenga and stepped out in a shimmery black blazer and black pants, as she flaunted his abs. The duo performed on Main Khiladi song from Akshay’s latest release Selfiee.

Akshay Kumar Gets Trolled

Netizens trolled him mercilessly for his performance. Some even asked him to behave according to his age. A user wrote, “Akshay Kumar Kab apni umar ki tarah ki tarah act karega. Beti lag rahi hai uska”. One commented, “Back to back flops movies ki asar hai”. Another wrote, “Ghagra kaun pehenta hai”. One wrote, “buddha dikh raha he akshay ka aab career khatam”.

Along with Akshay and Nora, Mouni Roy, Disha Patni, Sonam Bajwa and Aparshakti Khurana are also a part of Akshay’s The Entertainers tour. They will be visiting various cities in the US to perform live.

Meanwhile, their New Jersey tour has been cancelled.

Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Films

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be seen in OMG: 2, Capsule Gill with Parineeti Chopra, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff and Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake. He is also making his debut in Marathi film industry with Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat.