Saif Ali Khan Reveals he is scared of expensive weddings and the reason will leave you in splits

Saif Ali Khan said that when he and Kareena Kapoor were getting married, they wanted it to be a close-knit affair. He added he is scared of ‘expensive’ weddings.

Saif Ali Khan recently shot for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show with his Bhoot Police co-stars Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandes. In a new promo shared online, he confessed that he is scared of ‘expensive’ weddings.

Host Kapil Sharma teased Yami Gautam about her low-key wedding with Aditya Dhar, which was attended by just 20 people. She said that her maternal grandmother advised her to follow pandemic protocol and keep the gathering small.

Recalling his wedding with Kareena Kapoor in 2012, Saif said that they wanted an intimate affair as well. “Jab humne shadi ki thi, humne bhi wahi decide kiya tha ki sirf ekdum close family ko bulaynge. Lekin Kapoor family jo hai, unmein kam se kam 200 hai ( when we were getting married, we also decided to invite only close family. But the Kapoor family has at least 200 people),” he quipped.

Saif then joked about being scared of extravagant weddings. “Mujhe bahot dar lagta hai expensive shaadi se (I am very scared of expensive weddings),” he said. “Mere 4 bacche hai, bahot dar lag rha hai (I have four children, I am scared).”

Saif has two sons- Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor and a daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan from his previous marriage to Amrita Singh.

Recently, in an interview with a leading daily, Saif’s mother Sharmila Tagore reflected on his growth over the years and called him a ‘good father’. “I saw Yeh Dillagi and even his old interviews were so funny. He has become a mature person. He is the father of four kids and has become an excellent chef. He has developed good hobbies like reading. He is a good father and cooks well,” she said