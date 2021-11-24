Bollywood actor Salman Khan is all set to treat his fans with his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth which also stars his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. He is busy promoting the film these days. During one of the interviews in recent times, the actor has recalled his reaction when his sister Arpita Khan introduced Aayush Sharma to their family for marriage.

Salman revealed that at that time, Sohail Khan was also planning to do a film with Aayush whom he knew as the ‘guy at the gym’. However, on knowing that his sister is in love with him, Salman had said that he would make that movie for free.

Khan reminisced in a conversation, “We were doing this film earlier. We still have the script. It was for me but I had passed that age. The title of the film was My Punjabi Nikaah. So Sohail came to me saying that they are planning to look for somebody else. Sohail then told me that he has seen this guy at the gym and thinks he is ideal for the character. So, after two days, I told him to sign that guy and go ahead, but Sohail told me that he’s not been coming to the gym. He used to be regular and then suddenly we couldn’t find him.”

He continued, “Then one day Arpita called. I stay just one floor below her, but since she called us, we all went to meet her. And, we see this boy standing with Arpita, my father, and my mother. We had seen him around earlier too. And then Arpita said, ‘Dad, I want to marry him.’ I asked her if he is the guy from the gym, she said yes. I asked Sohail if he is the same guy he thought for his film, he said yes. So I told him, ‘ab toh main free mein film banaunga (I’ll make the film for free with him)’.”

In 2014, Aayush Sharma had tied the knot with Arpita Khan, the younger sister of Salman Khan. The couple is parenting two children—son Ahil Sharma and daughter Ayat Sharma.

Antim is Salman’s first on-screen collaboration with his brother-in-law. The film also stars Nikitin Dheer and Mahima Makwana. After Antim, Salman Khan will be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif.