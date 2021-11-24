On Tuesday, actress, and model, Nikki Tamboli posted a long note on her late brother’s birth anniversary. Nikki’s elder brother Jatin Tamboli passed away in May due to Covid-19.

In the lengthy note, Nikki wrote, “It’s your birthday brother. Last year I was inside the Bigg Boss house, I prayed to God for letting go of your pain so next year on your birthday I can show you the beautiful world. This year I am out but God took you away from the world. God hears the prayers that are offered by those who place their trust in him. Those we love never truly leave us. There are things that death cannot touch… You are in a better place brother. Happiness to you wherever you are. Always and forever. We miss you.” She captioned the note with roman letters “XXIV.XI.MCMXC”, which translates to, “24-11-1990”

Within a few minutes, her post received blessings and reactions from fans and her friends. Rubina Dilaik, Shardul Pandit, Abhinav Shukla, and many others dropped hearts and folded hands emojis in the comments section.

Nikki’s brother was 29-year-old at the time of his death. On May 4, Nikki shared a bunch of his photos on Instagram. Along with that, she poured her heart out in the caption. Tamboli wrote, “We didn’t know that this morning God was going to call your name.. In life we loved you dearly In death, we do the same It broke our heart to lose you. You didn’t go alone For part of us we went with you The day God called you home You left us beautiful memories Your love is still our guide And though we cannot see you You are always by our side Our family chain is broken And nothing seems the same But as God calls us one by one The chain will link again.”

She further added, “You are always loved immensely and never forgotten. May your soul Rest in peace! I miss you dada.”

Nikki later wrote another long note, that can be read as “My brother was just 29. He was dealing with a lot of health issues for many years… 20 days back he got admitted to the hospital as his lungs were collapsed. He was surviving on 1 lung. He tested positive for tuberculosis and covid in the hospital. He also got pneumonia. And today morning his heart stopped beating and responding.”

She added, “God has been always kind to me and my family. He saved my brother many times but as we say what is written is written in destiny no one can ever change that. I thank all of them who prayed for my brother. He was tired of the hospital. He is in the better place and better hands. God shall take care of him.”

Soon after her brother’s sudden demise, Nikki took a brave decision to complete her work commitments. She gathered all the courage and went for Khatron Ke Khiladi.