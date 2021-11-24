Bigg Boss 15 hit the headlines every day for its twists and turns. Among the many contestants, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are grabbing eyeballs for their growing bond on the show. In the recent episode, Karan was seen questioning Tejasswi for her friendship with co-contestant, Vishal Kotian. Bigg Boss viewers pointed out that Karan’s possessive behaviour for Tejasswi reminded them of ‘Kabir Singh’.

Kabir Singh was the titular character played by Shahid Kapoor in the 2019 movie, Kabir Singh. The character was quite possessive about his girlfriend.

In Tuesday’s episode, Karan asked Tejasswi if she has a ‘soft corner’ for Vishal. Tejasswi then told him that she is nothing more than a friend of Vishal. Karan was then heard saying, “Tere ko usmein aisa kya dikha hai? Jab tujhe maloom hai jo sabke baare mein bakwas karta hai (What do you see in him? You know he back talks rubbish about everyone.)” Tejasswi then interrupted him and said, “Mein logon ki kahi suni baaton pe react karne walon mein se nahi hun. (I don’t react to what other people are saying.)”

Tejasswi also added, “Tujhe mein sahi lagun ya na lagun, mujhe pata hai ki mein sahi hun. Ultimately yeh tere uper hai. Tujhe jo sochna hai tu woh soch or tujhe jo karna hai woh tu kar. (I don’t care if you think I am wrong, I know I am not. Ultimately, it’s on you if you think I am wrong, you can think and do whatever you feel like.)” She also stated that she can never think of something like that for her partner and that she is disappointed by Karan’s behavior. Karan then said, “If you will react like this then I will go away.”

After the episode, Karan was compared to Kabir Singh. One person on Twitter wrote, “Karan’s possessiveness is creepy man. Sasta Kabir Singh vibes #TejasswiIsTheBoss #TejasswiPrakash #BiggBoss15.” Another one said, “Press wale called Teja dominating, for advising Karan but Karan is being praised as ‘Kabir Singh’ for his possessiveness. I mean I like Karan but if this is his attitude towards a relationship, then the line dividing healthy and toxic is thinning. #TejasswiPrakash #TejRan.”

Have a look at some of the netizens’ tweets:

One admirer of Karan pointed out another conversation between Karan and Tejasswi and said, “’Karan – Don’t talk to me. What are you trying to prove that I’m insecure of Vishal? I’m possessive, not insecure.’ He is giving Kabir Singh vibes.”

Karan and Tejasswi’s fans lovingly call them ‘TejRan’. Though their bond is still developing, many viewers feel that it is ‘fake.’ Let’s see how it shapes up in the future.