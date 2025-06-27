Sampurna organizes Symposium on “Dry Wells, Water Bodies, and the Environment

Sampurna, today organized a thought-provoking symposium titled “Dry Wells, Water Bodies, and the Environment” in the prestigious Delhi Assembly premises.

The symposium was chaired by Hon’ble Assembly Speaker, Shri Vijender Gupta Ji, who highlighted the visionary water conservation campaigns launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi—Mission Amrit Sarovar (revival of 75 water bodies in each district) and Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain – 2025. Shri Gupta lauded these initiatives as not merely government schemes but blueprints for national reconstruction. He remarked, “When people become stakeholders, even the greatest challenges transform into opportunities.”

The program keynote speaker, MLA Shri Gajendra Yadav Ji, shared his inspiring journey of reviving three historic temple wells in the Mehrauli constituency. His noble work received immense appreciation from attendees. Shri Jai Kumar Goyal, Delhi State Coordinator for Environmental Protection Activities under the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), elaborated on the ongoing efforts by the Sangh Parivar to rejuvenate water bodies in Delhi, emphasizing that public support is indispensable for success.

Environmentalist Shri Diwan Singh Ji shared his real-life experiences, recounting the revival of a water body in Dwarka through community collaboration, despite initial resistance. Shri Sanjay Poddar Ji, Adhivakta Parishad, underlined the importance of synergy between governmental frameworks and social organizations, suggesting that rejuvenation of water bodies should be discussed in the Assembly chambers for wider impact.

Shri Narendra Ji, Bharatiya Jain Sangh spoke about his relentless work towards environmental conservation, which had previously earned accolades from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dr. Naresh Ji from Khatu Dham, Delhi assured full cooperation in future preservation efforts, while Shri Hari Mohan Ji, Principal, Satyawati College, was honored for his esteemed presence.

Dr. Shobha Vijender, Founder, Sampurna, addressed the gathering with a clarion call to revive Delhi’s water bodies. She stated, “Restoring our water bodies is not just an environmental effort; it is a vital step towards ensuring a sustainable future for our city. Water is no longer an unlimited resource. Responsible consumption and collective action are the need of the hour.” Dr. Shobha Vijender urged citizens and the newly elected government of Delhi to take decisive action to safeguard the region’s water and environmental future.

The symposium concluded with a unanimous resolution to adopt a scientific approach, foster community participation, and ensure institutional commitment to tackle Delhi’s water and environmental crises. Attendees, including environmental experts, social activists, and regional representatives, pledged to work together for a water-secure and sustainable future.

This program reflects Sampurna’s enduring commitment to addressing critical societal issues with actionable solutions and collaborative spirit.