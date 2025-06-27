Ram Kapoor Says TV Stars Like Him, Ronit Roy, Sakshi Tanwar Earned Enough For Four Generations

Actor Ram Kapoor, best known for his hit TV shows Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, recently opened up about how financially rewarding the television industry can be, if navigated wisely. In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, Ram revealed that while television actors don’t earn as much as their Bollywood counterparts, a long-running hit show can ensure financial stability for decades.

“Television is a dog’s life, but if you make it, you’re set,” he said, reflecting on his own journey. “For 15–20 years, I was getting a salary cheque that was ridiculously high. If you’re sensible with your investments, you can easily secure wealth for three to four generations. I know Ronit [Roy] and Sakshi [Tanwar] have done that—they’re sorted for life.”

Ram admitted that when he started out, he was earning just ₹1500 per month and even relied on his wife, actor Gautami Kapoor’s income, after marriage. He credited his financial prudence to watching fellow TV actor Ronit Roy’s journey. “Ronit has many houses, vacation homes, and a fantastic villa in Goa. He saw failure early, so when success came, he respected it. Sakshi is the same—very sensible with money. She doesn’t like fancy cars like I do, but she’s probably saved enough for six generations.”

According to Ram, the problem arises when TV actors land one big show and start overspending, assuming the success will last forever. “There are so many people who were once famous but spent more than they should’ve. When their show ended and the next one didn’t come, they vanished.”

Meanwhile, Ram Kapoor is currently starring in Mistry on JioHotstar, where he plays Armaan Mistry—a germophobic, OCD-afflicted ex-detective who returns to the force to solve bizarre crimes using unconventional methods. However, the actor was removed from the show’s promotions after allegedly making inappropriate remarks to the marketing team.