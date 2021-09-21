Sara Ali Khan, on Sunday, treated her fans to some amazing pictures from her trip to Kashmir. The actress, who went camping with her friends at the Sheshnag Lake, situated near Pahalgam, posted photos and videos of the “sunny rays and starry nights” that she witnessed there. In one of the clips, Sara can be seen making a splash in the lake while in another photo, she can be seen eating camp food with her friends.

“Sunny rays and starry nights, moonlight and campfire for lights, as long as you can deal with heights and over food are the only fights,” the actress wrote in her usual poetic way and added: “PS – sorry for eating all the food” for her friends. Sara also added the hashtags #highaltitude and #lake.

A few weeks ago Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Radhika Madan decided to take some time out of their busy lives and went on a holiday together. The duo’s latest travel pictures from Ladakh were trending big time on social media. Sara Ali Khan and Radhika Madan flew together to Ladakh, where they were joined by singer Jasleen Royal.

Sara made her Bollywood debut in 2018, in Kedarnath. She has also been featured in films such as Simba co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. She was last seen in Coolie no.1, a remake co-starring Varun Dhawan.

Sara Ali Khan has Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush lined up. The film is being directed by Aanand L Rai.