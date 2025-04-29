Seema Sajdeh Opened Up On Her Fear of Being Murdered For Dating After Her Divorce, Deets Inside

Seema Sajdeh, who made headlines with Netflix’s ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ alongside Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari recently opened up on her relationship. In the first season of the show, there was talk of her and Sohail Khan’s divorce, and in the third season, she confirmed her relationship with the man she was engaged to, but married Salim Khan’s son.

In an interview with one of the media houses, the actress has spoken about the ‘fear’ of dating people after marriage. Seema has also said that she is worried that she might be murdered. During this, she described going on a date after divorce as the worst part of the whole process and said, ‘To be honest, this was the worst part for me. Everyone used to tell me Hey, just have a good time, meet him, talk to him. I watched Law and Order SVU too much, so I started thinking that I might get murdered. I used to think What if he turns out to be a serial killer?’

Seema said that new age dating is not her cup of tea and said, ‘I regret that I am old-fashioned. I did not even know the meaning of situationship.’ During this time, she revealed about drinking alcohol and creating an account on a dating app and said, ‘I went on a dating app only once because I had drunk too much that night, and some friends were with me. I joined that app on their advice, and when I woke up in the morning, I realized that I had chosen a girl as my partner, whereas at that time I thought that they were asking my gender.’

Let us tell you that Seema Sajdeh married Sohail Khan and became the mother of two sons, and got divorced in 2022. Now she is dating Vikram Ahuja, brother of Bobby Deol’s wife Tanya Deol. She was earlier engaged to him, but she ran away and married Sohail Khan. Whereas exactly 10 days later, she was going to marry Vikram. But now she has come with him once again.