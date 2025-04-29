Bhojpuri Singer Neha Singh Rathore Booked For ‘Provocative’ Video After Pahalgam Attack, Faces Multiple Charges

Bhojpuri folk singer Neha Singh Rathore has landed in legal trouble after a video she shared on social media sparked controversy in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. A Lucknow resident, Abhay Singh, has filed an FIR against the singer, accusing her of spreading provocative content. The FIR, lodged on Monday, cites 10 different sections of the Indian Justice Code 2023 (formerly IPC) along with Section 69A of the IT Act.

In her video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), Neha appeared to blame the government’s negligence for the attack, which claimed several lives. She also alleged that the BJP might exploit the tragic incident to gain political mileage in the upcoming Bihar elections. This post didn’t sit well with many, especially during a time when emotions are running high and political leaders across the spectrum have united to support strong government action against terrorism.

पूरी भाजपा के नेताओं के जितने बच्चे फ़ौज में होंगे…उससे ज़्यादा तो मेरे अपने परिवार के लोग सेना में अपनी जान दाँव पर लगा चुके हैं… …लेकिन आज भाजपा का आईटी सेल मुझे देशद्रोही कह रहा है क्योंकि मैं बिना डरे सवाल पूछती हूँ. प्रधानमंत्री से सवाल पूछना देशद्रोह है क्या?… pic.twitter.com/t6ImAbbZpX — Neha Singh Rathore (@nehafolksinger) April 27, 2025

The video quickly drew backlash online, and Abhay Singh’s formal complaint has escalated the matter to the legal domain. Authorities have now booked Neha under stringent provisions, suggesting that her post may have violated national security protocols and public order guidelines.

Who is Neha Singh Rathore?

Neha is widely known for her fiery political satires and sharp critiques through Bhojpuri folk music. Rising to prominence in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown, she focused her songs on social issues—particularly those affecting migrant workers. Her breakout hit ‘Bihar Mein Ka Ba’ gained massive traction online, establishing her as a bold voice in regional music. With over 1.45 million subscribers on YouTube, she remains a polarising figure, celebrated for speaking truth to power but also frequently entangled in controversies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Singh Rathore (@nehafolksinger)

Her recent song ‘UP Mein Ka Ba? Session 2’ continued to reflect her no-holds-barred commentary on political affairs, and her growing influence on social media keeps her constantly in the public eye—whether for applause or outrage.