Malaika’s Kind Gesture Towards Farah Khan’s Cook Dilip Caught Everyone’s Attention, Deets Inside

Malaika Arora and Farah Khan recently interacted with each other and had a healthy conversation on food, dance, motherhood, and other issues. Now, a video of these friends is shared on Farah’s YouTube channel. As always, Farah’s cook Dilip also accompanied Malaika to her house. But it was Malaika’s kind behavior towards Dilip that caught the attention of many fans, who praised him a lot in the comments.

In the video shared on the internet, Malaika Arora and her mother are making fish curry for Farah. Dilip also helped her during this time. Farah surprised Malaika by showing a special T-shirt worn by Dilip that had a scene from the song Chaiya Chaiya, in which Dilip’s face was printed on Shah Rukh’s body! Malaika’s son Arhaan also greeted Dilip, who was surprised to see that he had grown so tall.

When the food was ready, Malaika loudly asked Farah Khan’s cook Dilip, to sit with all of them in the dining room. Dilip was feeling shy and tried to walk away, but Malaika made him sit and told him to eat with all of them sitting at the table together. This sweet and kind gesture was noticed by many fans, who praised Malaika in the comments section of the video.

One fan commented, ‘Malaika is so pretty. She looks really happy with her life, and it reflects on her happy face’. Another said, ‘Arhaan and Malaika are so cute, and their behavior with Dilip was the best ever’. One user wrote, ‘Malaika is living such a simple life with so much decency and love. To be honest, she is a very generous person. I love her’. A fan wrote, ‘Malaika ma’am is a very nice person. She tried to make Dilip sit on the dining chair without any hesitation. Dilip’s confidence is increasing. Dilip is a very humble person’.