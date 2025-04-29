Tripti Dimri And Sam Merchant Spotted Enjoying Their Beach Vacation Together, Shared Pictures On Social Media

Bollywood actress Tripti Dimri is currently on a beach vacation with her rumored boyfriend, Sam Merchant. She has shared several videos and pictures on her Instagram handle that have fueled the rumors of their relationship. it is clear from their posts that they are vacationing together and enjoying their personal time. Although neither of them has confirmed their relationship yet, some pictures taken together on the beach point to their romantic relationship.

Tripti Dimri

Let us tell you that Tripti is also preparing for ‘Maa Behan’ with veteran Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit. At the same time, her recent films after ‘Animal’ did not get the same success. The actress, who was in the news for her amazing bonding with Ranbir Kapoor, has been in the media headlines for both her career and personal life, and has been in discussions for a rumoured relationship with Sam Merchant.

Tripti Dimri’s Post

However, neither Tripti nor Sam has ever said anything openly about this. However, the speculations about their recent post from the beach vacation seem to be confirmed. The two are seen enjoying a relaxing evening on the beach. While Tripti has shared many pictures of her photoshoot from the beach, Sam has also shown some glimpses on his Instagram. Some photos are common in the posts of both.

Tripti Dimri

Although Tripti has shared only one picture of horse ride, Sam Merchant has shared a video in which all these glimpses are visible. In this video, Sam is seen standing in front of Tripti, who is riding a horse on the seashore and capturing her. However, the question is whether all this has been done intentionally? Because a third camera is also capturing these two from a distance, and in such a situation, the question is for what purpose was this third camera there.