Superstar Ajith Kumar Received Country’s Third Highest Civilian Award, Padma Bhushan From The President of India

Superstar Ajith Kumar was honored with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award by the Government of India earlier this year. The actor attended the grand investiture ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, on April 28. Dressed in a stunning black suit, Ajith received the country’s third-highest civilian award from the President of India, Draupadi Murmu. The moment became even more special when his wife Shalini and their children were proudly cheering him on.

It was a heart-warming moment that is fast going viral on social media platforms. Earlier, reacting to the honour, Ajith Kumar expressed his gratitude and said, ‘It is a privilege to be recognised at such a level and I am truly grateful for this generous acknowledgement of my contribution to our nation. This recognition is not just a personal compliment but a testimony to the support and inspiration I have received from my elders, peers, and many people from the film industry.’

The year 2025 has been nothing short of a grand evening for Ajith Kumar. Both his recent releases, ‘Vidamuyarchy’ and ‘Good Bad Ugly’, performed tremendously at the box office. Beyond cinema, Ajith’s passion for motorsport is well known. His racing team, ‘Ajith Kumar Racing’ finished third in the 991 category and won the ‘Spirit of the Race’ title at the 24H Series held in Abu Dhabi in January.

A few months back, his fans received shocking and painful news when he was in Dubai and was practicing on the track. He is a fan of fast car racing and was practicing for the tournament. It was the moment when his car met with an accident and crashed on the race track. However, the good news was that the actor escaped the accident safely and was completely unharmed.