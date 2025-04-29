Sheezan Khan And Falaq Naaz Opened Up On Their Family Struggles And Mother’s Deteriorating Health

Sheezan Khan and Falaq Naaz’s strained relationship with their real sister Shafaq Naaz has been a topic of discussion in the media for many years. During Sheezan Khan’s case, everything was fine between the siblings. However, later their relationship turned sour once again. In a new interview, Sheezan Khan and Falaq Naaz expressed their disappointment and anger towards their sister Shafaq Naaz.

Sheezan revealed that he was angry with Shafaq for not visiting him when their mother was hospitalised. In a conversation with one of the media houses, Sheezan Khan and Falaq Naaz revealed how their mother was in severe depression and how difficult it was to take care of her. They also revealed that their mother had become weak and they were taking care of her like a child.

When asked about the reason behind their mother’s depression, Sheezan recalled that her case was also a trigger. During that tough time, their mother had stopped taking her medication, which worsened her condition. Sheezan Khan and Falaq Naaz also admitted that one of the reasons behind their mother’s depression is that she misses Shafaq Naaz. When asked if Shafaq knew about their mother’s health, Sheezan and Falaq revealed that everyone in the family knew about it.

Sheezan further revealed, ‘Shafaq decided not to talk to us. She decided not to stay in touch.’ Falaq further revealed that her mother was heartbroken after seeing Shafaq’s statement since Shafaq had claimed in one of her interviews that she was the ignored kid, which made her mother very sad. Sheezan revealed that Shafaq had assumed that she was the ignored kid.