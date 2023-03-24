Shabana Azmi’s Shocking Confession: “I Should Have Gone For Arranged Marriage With…”; Read On!

Veteran Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi recently revealed in an exclusive interview that she should have had an arranged marriage with her long-time partner, the celebrated lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar.

In an interview with Bollywood Shaadis, Azmi dropped the bombshell about her unconventional love story with Akhtar, who she has been in a relationship with for over four decades.

“I have to admit, if I could go back in time, I would have had an arranged marriage with Javed,” Azmi said. “It would have made our relationship so much simpler and saved us from all the drama and scrutiny that comes with being in the public eye.”

Azmi and Akhtar’s love story has been the talk of Bollywood for decades, with many admiring the couple’s strong bond despite the challenges they faced. Azmi, who comes from a liberal family, and Akhtar, who is a Muslim, faced opposition from their families when they decided to get married in 1984.

In the interview, Azmi revealed that their relationship has not always been smooth sailing, but their commitment to each other and their work has kept them together.

“We’ve had both ups and downs, but what has kept us going is our mutual respect for each other and our shared passion for art and social justice,” she said.

Azmi also shared some advice for couples looking to have a successful marriage. “It’s important to have a strong foundation of trust and respect in any relationship,” she said. “And most importantly, never forget to appreciate and support each other’s dreams and aspirations.”

The actress’s revelation about her relationship with Akhtar has sent shockwaves through Bollywood, with fans and admirers wondering what could have been if the couple had taken the traditional route of an arranged marriage. Nevertheless, it’s clear that Azmi and Akhtar’s love story is one for the ages, a testament to the power of love, commitment, and mutual respect.