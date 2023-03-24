Uorfi Javed Fells In Love Again, Shares The Proposal Picture On Social Media: Checkout!

Uorfi Javed made headlines again by posting a picture on social media. This time around, it isn’t her outfit that hit the headlines, but the news about her relationship.

You can’t go wrong if Uorfi Javed is called a sensation and not a social media sensation. Because every time Urfi Javed tries to do something weird, there is another little clue for her fans. She openly confessed everything to the audience and was never silent. she has also spoken extensively to the media about her past relationships. However, according to a recent post, Urfi Javed has fallen in love again. If you don’t believe, check out his latest story.

Uorfi Javed Proposal Accepted by whom?

Uorfi Javed recently confused the audience by sharing a proposal photo, or you could say she hinted at her relationship. Urfi Javed recently shared a story on Instagram and Twitter, which he accompanied with a heart emoji. In this image, there is a board with the word “yes” written on it. Following that, she shared another image with the caption “We did it.”

Users Ask Uorfi Javed about her Boyfriend

It is unknown who said yes to Urfi Javed, but after seeing this photo, rumours of their relationship began to circulate on social media. Urfi’s fans want to know who he is in love with. Urfi Javed’s pictures are constantly going viral on social media. Many Twitter users have been seen reacting to this. One user asked on Twitter, “Who is that lucky person?” The other writes, “What did you ask that he said yes to?”