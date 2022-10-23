Shah Rukh Khan Couldn’t Resist Reacting On Suhana Khan’s Instagram Pictures; Checkout!

Suhana Khan unleashed her passion for six yards of grace for the Diwali season, and people adored it. She surprised them on Saturday by showing them fresh photos of her outfit from Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party in Mumbai. Suhana’s effort caught the attention of her friends and followers and received praise from her parents, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

Suhana posed while holding the pallu of her sequinned beige saree, paired with a spaghetti-strap blouse. In the pictures, Suhana looked remarkably attractive and mesmerizing. Sharing a not-so-lightened and witty caption with a heart emoji. She also mentioned fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Gauri Khan commented on her pictures, “Sarees are so timeless.” “The speed at which they grow up, defies the rules of time….so lovely & graceful (did u tie the saree urself??!!”),” Shah Rukh Khan remarked in the comment section. Suhana responded to him by saying that Gauri had helped her with the saree. She said, “@iamsrk love youuu, but @gaurikhan did it for me.”

Another few celebrities have also reacted in the interim.You’re simply too good to be true, Suhana’s best friend Ananya Panday wrote under her post. Masaba Gupta complimented Suhana as “beauty,” while Shweta Bachchan Nanda called her “gorgeous.” Shanaya, a close friend, responded, “Can’t take my eyes off you.”

Along with her pals Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan enjoyed the party at Manish Malhotra’s residence. Many fans thought she looked similar to Deepika Padukone after a few paparazzi videos of her hit the web. One fan referred to her as “Next Deepika Padukone,” while another commented, “She looks like DP.” “For a moment, I thought it was Deepika,” a third fan commented.

With Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, Suhana will make her Bollywood debut. In addition to Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor, it will debut on Netflix next year.