Malaika Arora Proudly Lives Life On Her Terms Despite Being Called “buddhi” and “gold digger”

Malaika Arora has proven to be an inspiration for women in their late 30s and early 40s who may have noticed a drop in self-confidence. Malaika has bucked the trend by establishing standards for beauty and fitness. Typically, when actresses are younger and have only recently entered the field, they are liked by their fans. We look back at instances when she was unapologetic about her glossy and fantastic persona while justly continuing to abide by the mantra “age is just a number” as she turns a year older.

Age-based trolls on Social Media

Malaika Arora has endured a lot of age-shaming on the internet. Trolls have criticised her for not dressed ‘in line with her age, pointing out anything from her workout clothes to her elegant dresses for ramp walks and outings with pals. This breaches all standards of decency. Ageing is a natural occurrence, and as such, it should not be used as an excuse to slow down or conform to absurd preconceptions. With her passion for living, staying in shape, and embracing what happens in the latter phases of life, Malaika motivates individuals of all ages. Nobody has the right to criticise what she wears or when just because of that. A person can feel comfortable in their own flesh at any age.

Huge Age Difference with Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor

The age difference between Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor caused their relationship to drawing attention. Despite having a more than 10-year age difference, their love is still growing. The most frequent remarks left by trolls on their images are along the lines of “aunty and her son.” Comments like these are uncommon for a male dating a younger woman. Women in these relationships, on the other hand, are vilified. Arjun and Malaika’s relationship continues to challenge society’s established standards of “moral and immoral,” but they have also opened the window for love to thrive in all age brackets.

“Divorcee” is not her identity.

Malaika Arora is still the target of many online jokes about her divorce from Arbaaz Khan. Some people continue to bring up ex-split couples even if they may have moved on years ago. There are plenty of failed relationships and marriages all around us.

Although many people may find it difficult to accept, Malaika and Arbaaz have grown and moved on in their lives. It may not influence the couple being hounded for a broken relationship, but it irks those who wish to “preserve” marriage and culture.

