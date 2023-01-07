Sheezan Khan’s Deleted Chat With Secret Girlfriend Retrieved, Talked To Her For An Hour After Tunisha Sharma’s Death!

TV and film actress Tunisha Sharma’s untimely demise has sent shockwaves to the entire nation. She committed suicide on the sets of her show ‘Ali Baba Dastaan-​​E-Kabul’ on December 24. After this, Sharma’s mother accused her co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan of abetting her suicide. The police is probing the matter through every angle and in every possible way. In a recent turn, now the police have retrieved Khan’s chat with his secret girlfriend on the day of this unfortunate incident.

If latest reports are to be believed, the phone of Sheezan’s secret girlfriend has been seized by the Waliv Police in Maharashtra. Officials have reportedly told that the secret girlfriend had deleted the chat with Sheezan but now it has been retrieved. At the same time, the police have also recorded the statement of the secret girlfriend.

According to the retrieved chats, Sheezan had chatted with his secret girlfriend for an hour on the day of Tunisha’s death. It was later deleted by both the parties involved. Police also said that apart from the secret girlfriend, Sheezan used to talk to many girls. He started avoiding Tunisha’s calls and messages after breakup.

For the unknown, Tunisha Sharma hanged herself in Sheezan Khan’s make-up room. Sheezan had taken the actress to the hospital, but by then Tunisha had died. Police took Sheezan into custody on December 25 after Tunisha’s mother alleged him of provoking her for suicide. After Sheezan’s police remand got over, he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days. He is currently serving the term.