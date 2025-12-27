Shehnaaz Gill Tells Junior Artist ‘Stay Strong’ After Emotional Exchange, Says Actors Also Hurt But Hide Pain

Bollywood actor Shehnaaz Gill recently offered heartfelt advice to a junior artist who became emotional while sharing her struggles in the entertainment industry, underlining the importance of emotional resilience and self-respect in a competitive field. The interaction, during a live audience session, has drawn attention for the candour and compassion in Shehnaaz’s response.

The incident unfolded during a conversation with an aspiring artist who broke down while recounting exploitative experiences and hardships as a junior artist in show business. Observing her distress, Shehnaaz paused to comfort her, conveying that vulnerability is a human experience even for those in the spotlight. She said that actors too feel pain and cry, but choose not to show it publicly because of the unique pressures associated with being a public figure.

Shehnaaz told the artist that everyone faces challenges and setbacks in their journey, and encouraged her to stand up for herself despite external judgment. She said, “You need to become strong, stand up for yourself, and not worry about what the world thinks… from the outside people may be smiling, even us, actors, but inside they are hurting, they are crying…”

Her message emphasised that showing overt vulnerability can sometimes backfire in a world that can be unsympathetic, especially for those whose lives are on display. Shehnaaz said that while crying or feeling hurt is part of being human, publicly displaying emotional fragility can lead to others taking advantage of a person’s perceived weakness. She described the world as “kalyug,” where if someone visibly shows pain, some individuals might exploit that vulnerability.

The exchange also revealed Shehnaaz’s personal reflections on her own career struggles. She shared that despite her popularity, she has faced difficulty finding meaningful roles in Bollywood. According to her, she has often felt used as a “prop” rather than being offered parts with depth or impact. She said she has been selective with scripts and turned down Punjabi film offers over the past five years, hoping for roles that would allow her to prove her acting capabilities.

Shehnaaz’s comments highlight a broader issue in the industry around how emotional expression and personal challenges are perceived, both by colleagues and the public. Her emphasis on strength and discretion reflects the pressures actors face not just to perform on screen but to manage their public image off it. Navigating emotional struggles while maintaining a strong front can be especially challenging in a landscape where social media and public scrutiny amplify every gesture.

In speaking directly to a junior artist, Shehnaaz appeared to bridge the gap between established and aspiring performers, acknowledging that pain and struggle are universal. Yet she also underscored that how one responds to those struggles can shape their journey. Her advice was rooted in lived experience, suggesting that resilience and self-belief are essential tools in an industry rife with competition and judgment.

For many viewers and industry observers, Shehnaaz’s words may serve as both a comfort and a cautionary tale about the realities of Bollywood. Her emphasis on strength does not dismiss emotional suffering but frames it in a context of strategic vulnerability management in public life. The episode also offers a rare glimpse into the support networks and personal advice that can circulate within the film community, extending beyond professional achievements to matters of heart and dignity.