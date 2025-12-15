Shehnaaz Gill’s Brother Shehbaz Badesha Faces Backlash After Seen Drinking Alcohol & Smoking At Party

A video of Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badesha from the success party of reality show Bigg Boss 19 is going viral on social media and has sparked massive controversy. In the clip, Shehbaz is allegedly seen drinking alcohol and smoking, which has led to heavy trolling and criticism online. Many netizens expressed shock, while others defended him, calling it normal party behavior. The video surfaced from the Bigg Boss 19 success party, which was held a few days after the grand finale.

Shehbaz Badesha

Shehbaz Badesha Seen Smoking & Drinking

Usually, the celebration takes place on the finale night itself with host Salman Khan, but this time the party was organized later. During the finale, Salman Khan reportedly became emotional while remembering veteran actor Dharmendra, which led to changes in the schedule. Almost all contestants of Bigg Boss 19, except Zeeshan Qadri, attended the bash along with several television celebrities.

Shehbaz Badesha

Also Read: Arjun Rampal Confirms Engagement to GF Gabriella Demetriades on Rhea Chakraborty’s Podcast

The viral clip originally featured Farhana Bhatt dancing on a sofa, but what caught everyone’s attention was Shehbaz Badesha visible in the background. Shehbaz, who entered Bigg Boss 19 as a wild card contestant, was seen holding a drink and smoking, triggering a wave of reactions on social media. As soon as the video spread, users began criticizing Shehbaz, questioning his public image, especially because he is Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, who enjoys a massive fan following.

Shehbaz Badesha

The internet seems divided over the incident. While some users harshly trolled Shehbaz, others felt the criticism was unnecessary. Some comments read, “It’s the effect of Amaal Malik’s company.” “What’s the big deal? Everyone does this at parties.” “Ugh, how shameless. That’s why Tanya left from here.” One comment read, “Farhana also smokes, so why only target him?” Another said, “Punjabis don’t smoke cigarettes. He is representing Punjab.”

Shehbaz Badesha

While a section of users defended Shehbaz, stating that drinking and smoking at a private party is common, others felt disappointed, saying public figures should be more careful about their actions. Fans of Shehnaaz Gill were particularly surprised by the video, as she is known for her grounded and positive image. Many users expressed disappointment, saying Shehbaz’s actions could reflect poorly on the family, even though Shehnaaz has no connection to the incident.