Sohail Khan Apologises For Helmet Remark, Says Claustrophobia Influenced His Comment

Actor and filmmaker Sohail Khan has issued an apology after his recent remarks about not wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle sparked widespread criticism on social media. The controversy arose after Sohail was spotted riding a bike without protective headgear and later explained that he avoids helmets because he feels claustrophobic, a statement that many felt sent a problematic message about road safety.

Following the backlash, Sohail clarified his position and expressed regret over how his words were perceived. He acknowledged that his comments may have unintentionally encouraged unsafe behaviour, particularly among young fans who often look to celebrities as role models. Stressing that safety should never be compromised, the actor said his explanation was personal and should not be taken as advice or justification for violating traffic rules.

The incident reignited a larger conversation about celebrity responsibility and public influence. In a country where road accidents claim thousands of lives annually, helmet use remains a critical safety issue. Critics argued that public figures must exercise caution when discussing personal habits that contradict safety norms, especially when such remarks are likely to be amplified online.

Sohail explained that his discomfort stems from a sense of claustrophobia, which he said makes wearing helmets physically distressing for him. However, he clarified that this does not exempt him or anyone else from following the law. In his apology, he emphasised that traffic rules exist for a reason and urged people to prioritise their safety regardless of personal discomfort.

The actor’s clarification helped soften some of the criticism, though the episode continued to fuel debate around how celebrities communicate personal struggles in public forums. Mental health advocates noted that claustrophobia is a genuine condition, but stressed that acknowledging it must be accompanied by responsible messaging, particularly when safety is involved.

Sohail’s apology was welcomed by some fans who appreciated his willingness to reflect and course-correct. Others, however, remained firm that celebrities should avoid normalising risky behaviour, intentional or otherwise. The mixed reactions highlighted how public discourse around celebrity actions has evolved, with audiences increasingly demanding accountability beyond scripted statements.

This is not the first time a Bollywood personality has faced scrutiny for flouting traffic norms. Over the years, several actors have been criticised for not wearing seatbelts or helmets, often prompting police advisories and online campaigns advocating road safety. Such incidents underscore the impact of visual culture, where a single photograph or video can spark national conversations.

In his closing remarks, Sohail reiterated that he supports road safety rules and respects the law. He said he would be more mindful of how his actions and statements are perceived in the future. By acknowledging the issue and offering an apology, he attempted to steer the focus back to the importance of responsible behaviour on the roads.

The episode serves as a reminder of the fine line celebrities walk between sharing personal experiences and shaping public behaviour. While authenticity is often appreciated, it carries weight, especially when it intersects with issues of public safety. Sohail Khan’s apology, though delayed in the eyes of some, reflects a growing awareness within the industry that words and actions alike carry consequences far beyond personal intent.