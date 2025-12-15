Sohail Khan Faces Backlash For Riding Bike Without Helmet And Abusing Man Recording Him, Actor Issues Apology

A video of Salman Khan’s brother and actor Sohail Khan is currently going viral on social media, drawing strong criticism from netizens. In the clip, Sohail is seen riding a motorcycle on the streets of Mumbai without wearing a helmet. Adding to the controversy, he is also heard abusing the person recording the video, which further angered social media users. In the viral footage, Sohail Khan can be clearly seen riding a bike without protective gear, violating traffic rules.

Sohail Khan

Sohail Khan Seen Riding Without Helmet

As the video surfaced online, users began reacting sharply, calling his behavior reckless and irresponsible, especially given his status as a public figure. Many questioned how celebrities expect citizens to follow rules when they themselves are seen breaking them openly. The abuses hurled at the person filming the video further fueled the backlash, with users demanding accountability and stricter action.

Sohail Khan

Amid the criticism, Sohail Khan had already addressed the issue through a detailed Instagram post. Interestingly, he himself shared a photo of riding a bike without a helmet and clarified the reason behind it. In his post, Sohail wrote, “I urge all bike riders to please wear a helmet. I sometimes avoid wearing a helmet because I suffer from claustrophobia, but this is no excuse for not wearing a helmet.”

Sohail Khan

The actor further explained his long-standing love for riding, saying, “Riding has been my passion since childhood. It started with BMX cycles and now I ride motorcycles.” He added that he usually rides late at night when traffic is minimal, maintains a slow speed, and even has his car following him to reduce risk. However, he acknowledged that these precautions do not justify breaking traffic laws.

Sohail Khan’s Apology

Taking full responsibility, Sohail Khan issued a public apology to traffic authorities and fans. He wrote, “I sincerely apologize to the traffic authorities and assure them that from now on I will follow all the rules.” He also praised riders who wear helmets regularly, despite discomfort, calling it essential for safety.

“It’s better to be safe than sorry. Once again, I am truly very sorry,” he added.