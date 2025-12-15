Tanya Mittal Shows Her Home Theatre From Her Gwalior Home Leaves Fans Stunned, Fans Said, “Where Did Haters Go?”

The reality show Bigg Boss 19 may have wrapped up, but its third runner-up Tanya Mittal continues to dominate headlines. After attending the star-studded success party in Mumbai, Tanya has now returned to her home in Gwalior, and the glimpses she shared have left social media users absolutely amazed. As soon as Tanya reached Gwalior, visuals from outside her house grabbed attention.

A line of luxury cars was seen parked outside, instantly validating the claims she made inside the Bigg Boss house. Just like she had mentioned on the show, Tanya’s house and garden are massive, and the grandeur has surprised even her harshest critics. Not stopping there, Tanya also revealed a special section of her home where her entire family comes together to watch movies on a huge projector screen, no less.

Tanya Mittal recently shared a video on Instagram, showing her entire family seated in a large hall, watching Bigg Boss 19 together on a big projector screen. The clip quickly went viral and became a strong response to those who had earlier accused her of lying about her lifestyle. Captioning the video, Tanya wrote, “My family watches Bigg Boss with me every day. I told Janhvi Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Varun Dhawan that we watch your movies the same way.”

The post received an overwhelming response from fans. Many users took the opportunity to call out Tanya’s critics. A user commented, “Everything you said turned out to be true, Tanya.” Another user said, “This is just amazing. Now say this is also fake. It’s AI.” Some even said, “Where did the haters go?” The comments section was filled with praise, support, and a fair share of sarcasm aimed at those who had doubted her.

During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Maniesh Paul appeared on the show and even wished Tanya a happy birthday. Manish jokingly asked Tanya whether she books an entire theatre to watch movies or gets a projector set up at home or in her garden. Tanya had confidently replied that she had done both, booked an entire theatre and also arranged private screenings at home. Salman Khan humorously added that she should buy all the theatres in India, but only play his movies in them. Tanya replied with a smile, “It’s a promise, sir.”