TV Actor Anuj Sachdeva Says He Was Attacked Over Parking Dispute, Alleges Resident Tried To Hit Him, His Dog

Television actor Anuj Sachdeva has alleged that he was physically threatened and attacked by a fellow resident in his housing society following a parking dispute. The actor described the incident as deeply traumatic, claiming that the accused resident attempted to assault not only him but also his pet dog using a rod.

According to Anuj, the confrontation began as a verbal argument over a parking space and quickly escalated into a violent altercation. Speaking about the incident, the actor said that what should have been a routine disagreement turned dangerous within minutes. He alleged that the resident became aggressive and picked up a metal rod, attempting to strike him during the argument.

More disturbingly, Anuj claimed that his dog was also targeted during the confrontation. He said the accused tried to hit the animal while threatening him, leaving him shaken and fearful for their safety. The actor emphasised that the presence of his pet worsened the situation, as the argument escalated without any attempt at restraint from the other party.

Anuj stated that he immediately sought help and alerted authorities following the incident. He said the matter has been formally reported, and he hopes appropriate action will be taken. While no serious injuries were reported, the actor described the episode as emotionally distressing, especially given that it occurred within what should be a secure residential environment.

The incident has once again drawn attention to rising instances of violence within gated communities, often triggered by disputes over parking, pets or shared spaces. In recent years, similar confrontations have surfaced across metropolitan cities, raising concerns about resident safety, conflict resolution mechanisms and the role of housing society managements in preventing escalation.

Anuj also spoke about the psychological impact of the episode, stating that the fear lingered long after the confrontation ended. He stressed that disputes should never spiral into physical aggression and urged residents to seek peaceful resolution through dialogue or official channels rather than resorting to violence.

Social media reactions to the incident have been swift, with fans and fellow television actors expressing concern and extending support to Anuj. Many highlighted how common parking-related disputes have become and criticised the lack of effective mediation systems within housing societies. Several users also expressed alarm over the alleged attempt to harm a pet, calling for stricter action against such behaviour.

The actor, known for his work in popular television shows, said he chose to speak out to highlight how easily everyday conflicts can turn unsafe if left unchecked. He added that silence only emboldens aggressive behaviour and that reporting such incidents is necessary to ensure accountability.

At present, further details regarding legal proceedings or action taken by authorities have not been publicly disclosed. Anuj maintained that he is cooperating fully and hopes the matter will be addressed seriously so that similar incidents do not recur.

The episode underscores broader concerns around urban living, where stress, lack of communication and entitlement often intersect in shared residential spaces. As housing societies grow denser, the need for clear rules, strong management oversight and effective grievance redressal systems becomes increasingly critical.

For Anuj Sachdeva, the incident serves as a stark reminder that safety cannot be taken for granted even within one’s own home. His account has reignited conversations about neighbourly conduct, conflict resolution and the importance of enforcing rules that protect residents, both human and animal, from harm.