Kunal Kemmu Says He Got Emotional While Filming Single Papa, Drew From Real-Life Experiences: Read Here!

In an exclusive interview with Zoom, Kunal Kemmu shared that he became slightly emotional while shooting for his web series Single Papa, which is currently streaming on Netflix. The show recently premiered on the platform and features Kunal in the role of Gaurav, a man who wishes to adopt a child and raise them as a single father. During the promotional interviews, Zoom spoke exclusively with the team behind Single Papa. In the conversation, Kunal revealed that several scenes allowed him to tap into real-life emotions, making the experience deeply personal and emotionally resonant for him during filming of the show.

Kunal Kemmu on role in Single Papa series

In conversation with us, Kunal shared what excited him about taking on Single Papa. “When we read the rest of the episodes, the first thing was that it is a page-turner. When you are reading something heavy, you put it down. I remember I finished one episode and then I picked the other episode, went through it and I just didn’t stop because I wanted to know what’s going to happen,” he stated.

The actor went on to say, “It was very easy-to-read, it made me laugh when I read and there were moments that made me slightly emotional. I knew that this was something if we make it properly, we will give the same experience I had while reading it to the audiences that watch it. That was the first draw for me into the show.”

Kunal Kemmu on parenthood, working with a child

Continuing the conversation, Kunal was asked whether he discovered anything new about himself as a father while portraying Gaurav. The actor revealed: “I didn’t discover something about me as a father. But I just realised that I was comfortable working with a child that was not just mine. It was also thanks to the wonderful kid who was on set. He is amazing and adorable.”

Furthermore, he added: “The only added thing was that because I’ve been a parent, I had some memories of my own time when Inaaya (his and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter) was four or six months old. That experience let me handle the child with care. Also, certain scenes, I could draw from true-life emotions that I had. So, that helped me play this side of Gaurav slightly better.”

Single Papa also features Manoj Pahwa, Ayesha Raza, Neha Dhupia, and Prajakta Koli in pivotal supporting roles from the ensemble.