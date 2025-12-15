Kunickaa Sadanand Opens Up On Crying After Farah Khan Called Her ‘Control Freak’ On Bigg Boss 19

Television actress Kunickaa Sadanand has revealed that she was emotionally affected after Bigg Boss 19 host and filmmaker Farah Khan referred to her as a “control freak” during Weekend Ka Vaar. Kunickaa said the comment hurt her deeply and led to tears, shedding light on the pressures contestants face inside the Bigg Boss house, where personality clashes and high emotions frequently collide.

In a recent interview, Kunickaa explained that Farah’s comment struck a nerve because it came at a moment when she was already feeling overwhelmed by the intense environment of the reality show. “When she said it, it did make me cry,” Kunickaa admitted, recalling the immediate impact of being labelled that way on national television. Although she acknowledged Farah’s reputation as a strict and candid host, Kunickaa said the remark felt personal and triggered a flood of emotions she was trying to manage amidst an already stressful week on the show.

The episode unfolded during Weekend Ka Vaar, Bigg Boss 19’s signature weekly segment where Farah Khan interacts with contestants, critiques their behaviour, and often admonishes them for conflicts and strategy-based play. Known for her forthright style, Farah’s comments are intended to guide, correct or provoke introspection. But for Kunickaa, the “control freak” tag came with emotional weight, a reminder of the fine line contestants navigate between confidence and criticism in the show’s high-pressure dynamic.

Kunickaa said that while she normally considers herself assertive and organised, being called out publicly for it made her feel misunderstood. In a closed confessional talk during the show, she showed vulnerability, suggesting that viewers might not always see the full context behind her actions and intentions. Contestants on Bigg Boss often face scrutiny not just from their peers but from viewers and hosts alike, and seconds-long sound bites can quickly define a narrative that may be more complex in reality.

Farah Khan’s reputation as an uncompromising commentator on Bigg Boss has been both applauded and criticised over the years. Her readiness to call out contestants for confrontational behaviour, strategic manipulation, or emotional volatility has earned her respect among some fans and frustration among others. In Kunickaa’s case, the moment touched on a broader discussion about how personality traits are interpreted and portrayed in the highly edited and emotionally charged environment of reality TV.

Kunickaa’s reaction also offers insight into the psychological toll Bigg Boss can take on its participants. The show’s format, constant camera surveillance, limited privacy, competitive tasks, and social alliances, is designed to intensify personalities and conflicts. Even hosts’ comments, though directed at behaviour within the Bigg Boss house, can echo loudly outside it when broadcast to millions of viewers.

Since the episode aired, social media responses have ranged from empathy for Kunickaa’s feelings to debate over whether Farah’s comment was fair or unnecessarily blunt. Some fans argued that Bigg Boss contestants should anticipate tough feedback, while others noted that emotional sensitivity is a human response, not a strategic flaw.

For Kunickaa Sadanand, the experience was a moment of real emotional exposure, one that highlights how reality TV, even at its most structured, can blur the line between personal identity and public perception.