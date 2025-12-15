Arjun Rampal Confirms Engagement to GF Gabriella Demetriades on Rhea Chakraborty’s Podcast

Actor Arjun Rampal, who is currently receiving praise for his ruthless portrayal of Pakistani Major Iqbal in Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster film Dhurandhar, has officially confirmed his engagement to longtime partner and model Gabriella Demetriades. The couple made the big announcement during their recent appearance on Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast, leaving fans pleasantly surprised. In a promo video shared by Rhea Chakraborty on Instagram, Gabriella Demetriades is heard saying, “We are not married yet.”

Reacting instantly, Arjun Rampal added, “But we are engaged… we are announcing this on your show.” The candid revelation quickly grabbed attention and went viral across social media platforms. Sharing the clip, Rhea Chakraborty congratulated the couple, writing, “Congratulations to Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal.” Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades have been together since 2018.

Despite not being married, the couple are proud parents to two sons. Their first child, Erik, was born in 2019, while their second son, Aarav, was welcomed in 2023. Gabriella is 14 years younger than Arjun, but the couple has often spoken about their strong bond and mutual respect. During the podcast, the duo spoke openly about their relationship. Arjun reflected on the emotional pain of losing his parents, while Gabriella revealed a lighter side of their life together.

She shared that Arjun suffers from severe OCD, while she is the complete opposite, joking that she even leaves the toothpaste tube open, highlighting their contrasting personalities. Before his relationship with Gabriella, Arjun Rampal was married to model and film producer Mehr Jesia. The former couple tied the knot in 1998 and separated in 2019. They share two daughters, Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal, with whom Arjun continues to share a close bond.

On the professional front, Arjun Rampal is enjoying massive success with Dhurandhar, where he essays the role of the cruel and calculating Pakistani Major Iqbal. His character is shown constantly plotting against India and is involved in some of the film’s most disturbing and brutal sequences. One of the torture scenes involving an Indian officer is being described as the second most gruesome moment in the film, following the terrifying bandit Rehman sequence.