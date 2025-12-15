Alia Bhatt’s Alpha Poster Sparks Comparisons With Dhurandhar Here’s To Knowing The Fact!

Netizens are drawing comparisons between the poster of YRF Spy Universe’s upcoming film Alpha and Dhurandhar. While the image prominently features Alia Bhatt, many online users have highlighted an unusual detail in the photograph that has sparked curiosity and discussion.

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar is earning widespread praise for introducing a fresh narrative and format to the spy film genre. The director’s distinctive vision and filmmaking technique have been warmly received by audiences, while also setting a tough benchmark for future spy projects, especially those emerging from YRF’s ambitious Spy Universe. Amid ongoing discussions, debates, and reactions surrounding the film’s success, a poster of Alpha starring Alia Bhatt began circulating online on December 15. Netizens were quick to share their opinions on the alleged poster; however, several viewers noticed inconsistencies, sparking curiosity and doubt across social media platforms worldwide that day.

Alpha Poster Sparks Buzz Among Netizens

While Alia Bhatt’s fans were thrilled to see her wielding guns and sporting facial bruises as a tease of her spy role in Alpha, several social media users expressed disappointment. One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “The worst time ever to release a movie poster.” Another user said, “Every Spy movie will now be compared to Dhurandar & the first 2-3 days will decide the fate.”

Mf that’s a fan-made poster, and this is the picture used in the edit, hence, the makeup on her face!🤡 https://t.co/2XHgdceNtW pic.twitter.com/Di97zPIc1Y — 🔮 (@Aliabe_) December 14, 2025

A netizen commented, “Dhurandhar raised the bar so high, the rest are tripping over it.” A second one said, “Oh yes.. They can never replicate the Authenticity & Technical Finesse of Dhurandhar.. The bar is too high.. They can never do without Love Angles and Item Numbers…”

What We Know About the Alleged Alpha Poster

Many internet users were quick to point out that the poster was not an official release by Yash Raj Films, but a fan-made creation. “Dhurandar is exceptional. But Facts Check : This is a fan made poster. The official poster has yet not been unveiled,” a netizen clarified. A close look at the tiny watermark in one corner of the poster revealed that it was created by X user the Kamraan.

Fans Urge Giving Alpha A Chance

Some cinephiles also stepped forward in support of Alpha. One fan wrote: “For those already comparing #AliaBhatt’s #Alpha to #Dhurandhar? Don’t. Prepared to be shocked. Like you got with Dhurandhar. Alpha stars Alia, Sharvari & #BobbyDeol & is directed by the young & talented #ShivRawail (I have faith in the youth) who directed the gritty, multi starrer, disaster mini series, The Railway Men. I think Aditya Chopra knows what he is doing. Every movie, even a spy universe, is unique & different.

Another user commented, “the audience must give a chance to #Alpha before jumping into any conclusions about the plot after #Dhurandhar hit and #War2 debacle as we barely saw any assets and it’s the 1st ever women centric action thriller from #Spyverse featuring #AliaBhatt #SharvariWagh also #BobbyDeol”

About Alpha

Alpha also stars Sharvari Wagh, while Bobby Deol essays the primary antagonist. The film becomes the newest addition to the YRF Spyverse, which already includes Tiger, Pathaan, and War. Backed by the successful franchise, Alpha is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 17, 2026, worldwide next year for audiences.